Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $31.53

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.53.
TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.