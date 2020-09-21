Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Target Price at $40.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. 20,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,209. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

