Analysts Set Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) PT at $113.00

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $943,144.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $22,707,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,317,456 shares in the company, valued at $344,750,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,285 shares of company stock worth $43,383,233 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,641,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.37. 3,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,324. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

