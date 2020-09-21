Analysts Set Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) PT at $113.00

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.
GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $943,144.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $22,707,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,317,456 shares in the company, valued at $344,750,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,285 shares of company stock worth $43,383,233 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.37. 3,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,324. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 0.60.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.