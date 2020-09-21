Analysts Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT at $90.60

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.53. 16,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,443. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after buying an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 185.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after buying an additional 367,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after buying an additional 295,576 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,712,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

