Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Target Price at $120.25

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,298. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.31. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 54,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.