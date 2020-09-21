Analysts Set Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) PT at $29.60

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE CCC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. 1,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,805. Clarivate Analytics has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 80.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

