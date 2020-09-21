Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($1.06). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($3.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.