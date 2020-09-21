Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.58). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($2.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32).

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 2,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,876. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

