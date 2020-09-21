Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,671 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 546,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,818. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

