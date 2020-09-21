Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.78 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,992. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

