Analysts Anticipate Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Matinas BioPharma also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matinas BioPharma.

NYSE MTNB opened at $0.80 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 28.74 and a quick ratio of 28.74. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.84.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

