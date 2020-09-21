Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.35. First Busey posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $922.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

In other news, Director Stephen V. King purchased 27,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $238,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

