Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $247.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.