Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Amcor worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 194.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889,592 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $76,166,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 254.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,139 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,700 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

AMCR opened at $11.25 on Monday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

