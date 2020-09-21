Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,480.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,234.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,620.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

