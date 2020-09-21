Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of ALLT opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $344.74 million, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 0.71. Allot Communications has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

