AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AB. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

