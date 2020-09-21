AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to “Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $631,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $256,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.