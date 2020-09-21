Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $51.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ANCUF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,909. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

