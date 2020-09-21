AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AGM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ AGMH opened at $15.10 on Friday. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

