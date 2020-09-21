Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday. National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $37.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 196.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 302,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 116.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1,400.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
