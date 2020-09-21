Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday. National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 196.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 302,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 116.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1,400.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

