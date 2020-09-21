Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Shares of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.95. Aemetis shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 100 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter.
Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
