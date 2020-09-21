Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Shares of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.95. Aemetis shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

