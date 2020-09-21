AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $84,000 Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA opened at $132.25 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.28.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

