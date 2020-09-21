AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 115 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 39.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $338,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,897,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,695 shares of company stock worth $74,816,427. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $290.09 on Monday. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

