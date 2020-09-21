AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $84,000 Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $118,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter worth $186,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSB stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.15. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

