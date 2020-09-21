AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Stepan were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Stepan by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other Stepan news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $196,220.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE SCL opened at $114.10 on Monday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $118.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $460.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.