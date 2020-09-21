AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 34.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,963,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $623,917,000 after buying an additional 13,460,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2,035.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,194,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155,189 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,275,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,164 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 38.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 217,681 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

