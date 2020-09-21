Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Receives $5.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADRO shares. ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

ADRO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 4,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,027. The stock has a market cap of $223.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $29,561.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 32,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $77,629.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,166 shares in the company, valued at $667,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,246 shares of company stock valued at $112,918. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 6.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

