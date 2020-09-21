ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ADO Properties (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ADO Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of ADO Properties in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get ADO Properties alerts:

OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. ADO Properties has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.