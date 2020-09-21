Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.70.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.58. 41,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.01. The company has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

