Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Up 19.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc (CVE:ACST)’s share price rose 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 462,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 218,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

