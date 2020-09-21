Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th.

ACIA opened at $68.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $233,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $63,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537 shares of company stock worth $305,461 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after buying an additional 738,026 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after buying an additional 608,181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 824,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after buying an additional 385,545 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,508,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 372,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after buying an additional 191,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

