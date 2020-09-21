Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.91

Shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc (CVE:RZZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.91 and last traded at C$24.95, with a volume of 5717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.81. The firm has a market cap of $275.32 million and a P/E ratio of 16.05.

Abitibi Royalties Company Profile (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the Jeffrey Zone and the Barnat Extension; and Odyssey North discovery and other portions of the Odyssey project, as well as portions of the East Malartic property.

