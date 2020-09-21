Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp (CVE:AME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.24. Abacus Mining and Exploration shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 10,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Abacus Mining and Exploration (CVE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company currently focused on its optioned Willow copper-gold property located near Yerington, Nevada in which it can acquire up to a 75% ownership interest, and the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

