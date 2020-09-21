94,211 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 993.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.98. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

