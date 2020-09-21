$8.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) to announce sales of $8.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.58 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $9.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $32.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.82 billion to $36.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,951,998. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

