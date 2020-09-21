42,865 Shares in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

