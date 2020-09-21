$213.73 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report sales of $213.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.24 million and the highest is $219.66 million. Cognex reported sales of $183.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $725.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.92 million to $735.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $810.12 million, with estimates ranging from $769.81 million to $832.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

CGNX stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,665. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,007,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.