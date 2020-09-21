$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to report $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 22.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,115,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 42,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

