1irstcoin (FST) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.36 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00011649 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $42.36 million and $86,475.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00790789 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 156.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.63 or 0.02144779 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000593 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004050 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,872,412 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.