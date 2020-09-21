$14.80 Million in Sales Expected for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report sales of $14.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $16.00 million. Chromadex reported sales of $12.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full year sales of $60.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.41 million to $62.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.42 million, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $87.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chromadex.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

CDXC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 13.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chromadex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.