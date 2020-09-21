13,605 Shares in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GWPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $463,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $100.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $141.98.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

