$0.82 EPS Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.71. Republic Services posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Republic Services stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,821. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,268. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.