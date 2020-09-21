$0.72 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKFN. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,067. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,495,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,371,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,145,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,494,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,094,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

