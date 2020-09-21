$0.52 EPS Expected for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Materion reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.55 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Materion by 770.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 69.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 12.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRN traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,744. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. Materion has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $65.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

