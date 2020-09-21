$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.35. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $81,447.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 895,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1,155.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 660,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $504.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.32.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.