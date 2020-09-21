$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 318,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,954,000 after buying an additional 942,695 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,485,000 after buying an additional 87,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after buying an additional 387,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,846,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,075,000 after acquiring an additional 64,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $20.29 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.