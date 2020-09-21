-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is ($1.08). Cheniere Energy posted earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheniere Energy.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

NYSE LNG traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.83. 16,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,000. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.