$0.32 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Robert W. Baird cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,665. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.