$0.30 EPS Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 934.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $881,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

